She was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Nelson and Ruth Bushnell Rice. She married Paul L. Roady on June 27, 1952, in Woody, and he survives.



Also surviving are a daughter, Ruth (husband, Jeffrey) Moseley of Hartville, Missouri; a son, James Roady of Roodhouse; five grandchildren, Abby, Amber, Kathy, Ryan and Gabbi; four great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Ruth Adcock of Carrollton; and a sister-in-law, Toshiko Roady. Georgiana was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Moseley.



Georgiana was a member of Home Extension and Prime Timers. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, quilting and collecting antiques, especially antique dolls. She loved gardening, and was proud of her flowers. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roodhouse.



Georgiana worked for many years at Owens-Illinois Glass Works and was proficient in shorthand.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Hospice or to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

234 N. Main St.

White Hall , IL 62092

