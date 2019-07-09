Gerald A. "Jerry" Bose (1940 - 2019)
Visitation
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
Obituary
Gerald A. "Jerry" Bose, 79, of Jacksonville died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 18, 1940, in Wakefield, Nebraska, the son of Herman and Hazel Hingst Bose. He married Donna "Ruth" Aird on Sept. 9, 1962, at Sheldon United Methodist Church in Sheldon, Iowa, and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Llaina (Jeff) Groves, and one grandson, Nolan Groves, all of Jacksonville; and one brother, Verdell Bose of Brainerd, Minnesota.

Mr. Bose attended Wane State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He served as food service director for Illinois College in Jacksonville and at Taylorville High School and Plainfield High School. Jerry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed painting and art, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Nolan.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 9, 2019
