1/2
Gerald "G.B." Beard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald "G.B." Beard, 94, of Jacksonville and formerly of Arenzville passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

He was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Arenzville, the son of the late Robert and Alma Williamson Beard. He married Maxine Schnitker on March 1, 1947, at Pleasant Plains Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2020.

He is survived by four children, Tamara (Ed) Wolfenbarger of Sarasota, Florida, Jerris Jan (Steve) Foote of Osprey, Florida, Gerry (MaryAnn) Beard of Arenzville and Bob (Harriet) Beard of Jacksonville; and grandchildren, Amy (husband, Gary) Easterling (great-grandchildren, Andi and Rachel), Therron (wife, Becky) Hess (great-grandchildren, Tylen, Taylor, Bailee, T.J., Braelyn and Trenton), Jeremy Beard, Lacy Beard (great-grandchildren, Ella, Sophia and Walker), Jerod Beard, Lindsay (husband, Brian) Butcher (great-grandchildren, Quinn and Anna), and Alex Beard. He also is survived by one sister, Karan Beard of Peoria, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sue Beard; two grandchildren, Timothy Reining and Andrea Hess; and a brother, Myron Beard.

G.B. was part of "The Greatest Generation," having served as a radio operator in the Army Air Corps during World War II, stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador. On his return home from the war, he married his sweetheart, Maxine, and together they celebrated 73 years of marriage.

He was a second-generation owner of Beard Implement Co. from 1964 to 1983, along with his brother Myron.

He owned and operated The Side Door Grocery & Antiques in Arenzville from 1983 to 1996. G.B. was a member of the board of directors for First National Bank of Arenzville until his passing. He was active in his community, emceeing the Arenzville Burgoo for 50 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 604, Trinity Lutheran Church and Arenzville Community Club.

He loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports and activities. He loved dancing and promoting the Arenzville Burgoo, and he loved Allis-Chalmers. Therefore, he loved the color orange. Most of all he loved people and the opportunity to visit. He was always upbeat, smiling and, until his death, "Silly Grandpa G.B." was willing to dance and was "still kickin', just not as high."

G.B. was a consummate salesman. God didn't know he needed a tractor until G.B. got to heaven.

A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for both Gerald and Maxine will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Trinity Lutheran School. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved