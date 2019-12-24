RICHLAND, Mich. — Gerald E. "Gerry" Lacey Jr., 60, of Richland died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Nov. 30, 1959, the son of Gerald E. and Norma J. (Berndt) Lacey. He graduated in 1977 from Jacksonville High School. Gerry worked for Consumers Energy for 20-plus years and was a UWUA Local 150 member.
Gerry married the love of his life, Pamela A. "P.J." Smith, in Franklin, Illinois, on Feb. 9, 1980; she survives. He also is survived by his mother, Norma Lacey of The Woodlands, Texas; his sister, Kathy Rosado of The Woodlands; his father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Margaret Smith of Jacksonville; two sisters-in-law, Julie (Bill) Kunzeman of Concord, Illinois, and Nancy (Mike) McDevitt of Durand, Illinois; and several special nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by his father, Gerald E. Lacey.
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 24, 2019