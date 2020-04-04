Gerald Kelley

CARROLLTON – Gerald Kelley, 78, of Carrollton, died on April 2 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Born in Jacksonville on Feb. 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Wilber and Selma (Rogge) Kelley. He married the former Carol Vetter on Jan. 16, 1965 and she survives. Also surviving are a son: Dalton (wife Linda) Kelley of Springfield, a daughter Lisa Kelley of Carrollton and a grandson: Gantt Nicholson of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son Deron.

Jerry always loved to build and work on cars. He was an avid fan of all Carrollton Hawks sports teams. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in Arizona and Japan. He worked at Garrett Aviation for 15 years.

Due to current conditions in our country private services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
