1/1
Gerald Leroy "Jerry" Grinkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Leroy "Jerry" Grinkey, 91, of Murrayville died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Jerry was born, July 27, 1929, in Palmyra. He was the son of the late Lester and Flossie Grinkey.

Jerry married Marie, the love of his life, in 1966, and she survives him. Jerry also is survived by two sons, Jerry Grinkey (Pat) of Texas and Tim Grinkey of Jacksonville; a daughter, Michelle Stults (Sean) of Williamsville; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Grinkey of Jacksonville and Delmar Grinkey (Diana) of Murrayville; and his favorite cousin, Beverly Grinkey of Alton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Wilson.

Jerry enlisted into the United States Army and was an infantryman from 1951 to 1953. He fought in the Korean War in the First Company, 224th Infantry Regiment. Jerry was a lifelong member of American Legion and Oddfellows and was a Free Mason. In 1972, Jerry and Marie founded Jerry and Marie's Cafe in Murrayville. After retiring from the restaurant business, Jerry decided that it wasn't quite time to retire. He decided to start cooking at the Morgan County jail, where he worked for another 18 years.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Murrayville City Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Murrayville
101 South McDonald
Murrayville, IL 62668
(217) 243-0444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved