Gerald Leroy "Jerry" Grinkey, 91, of Murrayville died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Jerry was born, July 27, 1929, in Palmyra. He was the son of the late Lester and Flossie Grinkey.

Jerry married Marie, the love of his life, in 1966, and she survives him. Jerry also is survived by two sons, Jerry Grinkey (Pat) of Texas and Tim Grinkey of Jacksonville; a daughter, Michelle Stults (Sean) of Williamsville; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Grinkey of Jacksonville and Delmar Grinkey (Diana) of Murrayville; and his favorite cousin, Beverly Grinkey of Alton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Wilson.

Jerry enlisted into the United States Army and was an infantryman from 1951 to 1953. He fought in the Korean War in the First Company, 224th Infantry Regiment. Jerry was a lifelong member of American Legion and Oddfellows and was a Free Mason. In 1972, Jerry and Marie founded Jerry and Marie's Cafe in Murrayville. After retiring from the restaurant business, Jerry decided that it wasn't quite time to retire. He decided to start cooking at the Morgan County jail, where he worked for another 18 years.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Murrayville City Cemetery.