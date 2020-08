Or Copy this URL to Share

PALMYRA — GERALD V. VANCE, 88, of Girard and formerly of Palmyra died Aug. 16. Visitation, 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral with military honors will be private.



