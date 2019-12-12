Gerald W. Massey, 83, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 10, 1936, in Jacksonville, the son of Fred William and Anna Bell Hopper Massey. He married Leona Mae Werries on Oct. 24, 1958, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and she survives.
Gerald also is survived by two children, Terry (Rhonda) Massey and Sheryl Urban, both of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Taute, Callie (Matt) Krampe, Andrew Massey, Emily (Brandon) Massey-Burmeister, Jacob Massey and Justin Urban; five great-grandchildren, Claire and Leah Taute, Kennedy and Leland Krampe and Theodore Burmeister; a brother, Glen (wife, Vicky) Massey of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Cleda Gutmann, Maxine Whitacre (surviving husband, John of Jacksonville), and Norma Jean Massey.
Gerald spent a lifetime farming the ground on which he was raised, just south of Jacksonville on Massey View Road. He was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church, where he served as an elder and member of the Membership Committee. He enjoyed writing poetry as "The Jolly Poet" and creating candy ornaments to give to others.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 12, 2019