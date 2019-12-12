Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. Massey. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Central Christian Church in Jacksonville Funeral 11:00 AM Central Christian Church in Jacksonville Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald W. Massey, 83, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.



He was born May 10, 1936, in Jacksonville, the son of Fred William and Anna Bell Hopper Massey. He married Leona Mae Werries on Oct. 24, 1958, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and she survives.



Gerald also is survived by two children, Terry (Rhonda) Massey and Sheryl Urban, both of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Taute, Callie (Matt) Krampe, Andrew Massey, Emily (Brandon) Massey-Burmeister, Jacob Massey and Justin Urban; five great-grandchildren, Claire and Leah Taute, Kennedy and Leland Krampe and Theodore Burmeister; a brother, Glen (wife, Vicky) Massey of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Cleda Gutmann, Maxine Whitacre (surviving husband, John of Jacksonville), and Norma Jean Massey.



Gerald spent a lifetime farming the ground on which he was raised, just south of Jacksonville on Massey View Road. He was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church, where he served as an elder and member of the Membership Committee. He enjoyed writing poetry as "The Jolly Poet" and creating candy ornaments to give to others.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Gerald W. Massey, 83, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.He was born May 10, 1936, in Jacksonville, the son of Fred William and Anna Bell Hopper Massey. He married Leona Mae Werries on Oct. 24, 1958, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and she survives.Gerald also is survived by two children, Terry (Rhonda) Massey and Sheryl Urban, both of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Taute, Callie (Matt) Krampe, Andrew Massey, Emily (Brandon) Massey-Burmeister, Jacob Massey and Justin Urban; five great-grandchildren, Claire and Leah Taute, Kennedy and Leland Krampe and Theodore Burmeister; a brother, Glen (wife, Vicky) Massey of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Cleda Gutmann, Maxine Whitacre (surviving husband, John of Jacksonville), and Norma Jean Massey.Gerald spent a lifetime farming the ground on which he was raised, just south of Jacksonville on Massey View Road. He was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church, where he served as an elder and member of the Membership Committee. He enjoyed writing poetry as "The Jolly Poet" and creating candy ornaments to give to others.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close