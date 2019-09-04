Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine C. (Clark) McGuire. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Winchester , IL View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Geraldine C. McGuire passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born on Aug. 21, 1924, the daughter of Olin and Mildred Clark. On April 9, 1944, she married Leo V. McGuire, who passed away on Feb. 14, 1990.



She is survived by five grandchildren, Kristen (Jared Harshman) and Ryan McGuire of Winchester, Kari (Jim) Dobson of Winchester, Brandon (Jennifer) McGuire of Wood River and Brent (Britni) McGuire of Jerseyville; and four stepgranddaughters, Rachael Kamp of Hardin, Georgia (Jason) Klocke of Batchtown, Megan (John) Kronable of Hardin and Sarah Kamp of Springfield. She also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Peyton and Olivia Dobson and Kinsley McGuire; and nine great-stepgrandchildren; her sister, Wilma Webb of Winchester; a niece, Carla (Terry) Crummitt of Collinsville; and two daughters-in-law, Phyllis McGuire of Winchester and LouAnn McGuire of Jerseyville.



She was preceded in death by her two sons, Olin and Darrel RaDean; and a granddaughter, Kelly McGuire.



Geraldine graduated from Winchester High School and later worked for many years as a secretary and a bus driver for the Winchester school district. For 70 years, she served as the leader of the Neighborhood Girls, who later became the Neighborhood Guys and Gals. She was a faithful, longtime member of First Baptist Church of Winchester. She also often volunteered to help others and had served on many county committees. She had a tendency to put the needs of others ahead of her own.



She was an avid puzzle solver and spent many hours putting jigsaw puzzles together, something she enjoyed even more when a family member was helping her. She was extremely skilled at knitting, crocheting and sewing and taught many others how to do these things. However, her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and friends. She will be missed by many.



She had just celebrated her 95th birthday and had remarked that this was one of the best birthdays she had had. She received lots of phone calls, visitors and cards with handwritten notes.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Winchester. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Private graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.

