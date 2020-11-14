1/1
Geraldine G. "Gerry" Wyatt
Geraldine G. "Gerry" Wyatt, 81, of Jacksonville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on May 27, 1939, in Brown County, the daughter of Leon W. Knight and Edith A. Agans. She married Ronald Anderson Sr. on Oct. 5, 1958, in Meredosia; they divorced. She later married Leonard L. Wyatt Jr. on Oct. 26, 2002, in Elsah; he preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2012.

Survivors include two children, Ronald Anderson Jr. of Auburn and Carmen (significant other, Billie Perkins) Wittmer of Gillespie; two grandchildren, Brooke Greenwood of Chatham and Austin (Chelsey) Wittmer of Lacey, Washington; three great-grandchildren, Alexander and Theodore Greenwood and Carson Wittmer; and two sisters, Evelyn Yager of Detroit, Michigan, and Donna Bradley of Meredosia. She also was preceded in death by her parents.

Geraldine worked as a bookkeeper and as an insurance agent throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed camping, painting, sewing and dancing. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jacksonville American Legion.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with private burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jacksonville American Legion. Because of the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left online at airmsan-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
