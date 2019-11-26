Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude L. "Trude" (Durr) Jones. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:30 AM Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude L. "Trude" Jones, 103, of Jacksonville and formerly of Pittsfield and West Dundee passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.



She was born Nov. 16, 1916, in Pike County, the daughter of Fred J. and Mabel Roberts Durr. She married Paul V. Jones on Feb. 12, 1939, in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2002.



She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Maddux (Larry) of East Dundee; a son, James P. "Jim" Jones (Linda) of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Lisa Hanley (Mitch) of East Dundee, Carrie Kolpak (Doug) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Lori Rodeback (Steve) of West Dundee; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; an unborn great-great-grandchild; three stepgrandchildren; nine great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Frances Rubash of Jacksonville; and a nephew.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer A. Shoop, in 2013; and a son, Ronald Gene Jones, in infancy.



Trude was a 1934 graduate of Higbee High School in Pittsfield. She was employed as a legal secretary in Pittsfield and later served as a church secretary for First United Methodist Church in West Dundee. She lived in West Dundee from 1955 to 1970, prior to relocating to Jacksonville.



She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Jacksonville and the Nancy Ross Chapter of D.A.R. in Pittsfield. A member of Fireside Friends camping club, Trude enjoyed fishing, camping and travel experiences. Her greatest love was always reserved for her family.



The Jones family extends their appreciation to the special care provided to Trude by the nurses and caregivers at Cedarhurst and Elara Caring Hospice Care.



A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, west of Jacksonville, with burial at Pittsfield West Cemetery. The family will meet friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.

