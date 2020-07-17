NEW BERLIN — Gilbert Allen "Bud" Dudley, 68, of New Berlin died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.

Bud was born on Nov. 12, 1951, the son of Amos Gilbert and Esta Maude (Davenport) Dudley.

He studied at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in Jacksonville. Bud went on to work as an attendant for and retired from Howard's Cleaners. He was a member of Jacksonville Moose Lodge and a retired member of the Jaycees' New Berlin Junior Chamber. Bud was baptized in September 2019 at Berlin Christian Church. He was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Bud loved spending time with his cousins and friends, sharing coffee and food. He never missed visiting the Sangamon County Fair and was very fond of animals. Bud was always delighted to burst out into song and particularly appreciated older country and western music, though he did like many genres. Bud was considered a friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Alice "Sis" Curtis.

Bud is survived by his sister, Jeanenne Bodine of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews, Wendy (husband, John) Power of Springfield, Julie (husband, Jeffrey) Mueller, Carla (husband, Dan) McGuire of New Berlin, Jeffrey (wife, Mary) Bodine of Loami, Dori Wessing of Athens and Robin Hudgeons of Petersburg.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A memorial ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the open pavilion at the Sangamon County Fairgrounds, 316 W. Birch St., New Berlin. The family requests that guests bring their own chair and dress casually. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunny Acres Nursing Home, 19130 Sunny Acres Road, Petersburg, IL 62675; or the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, 658 E. State St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.