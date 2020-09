BEARDSTOWN — GLADYS IRENE BAUGHMAN, 67 of Beardstown, died Sept. 2 at Graham Hospital in Canton. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in Ripley Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the memorial home.