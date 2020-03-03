WHITE HALL — Gladys Marie Moffitt Wilson, 94, of Hannibal, Missouri, and formerly of White Hall passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lutheran Manor in Hannibal.

She was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Freeman, the daughter of Jason and Eliza Helton Profitt. She married James Earl Moffitt on May 1, 1943, in Thayer and he preceded her in death Sept. 29, 1975.

She is survived by 11 children, Joyce (Cletus) Lewis of Hannibal, Missouri, Joe (Kathy) Moffitt of Springfield, Gary (Cheryl) Moffitt of Springfield, Thomas (Rita) Moffitt of Ashland, Eugene (Laura) Moffitt of Modesto, Michael (Terry) Moffitt of White Hall, James Moffitt of Springfield, David (Martha) Moffitt of Ashland, Marty (Barb) Moffitt of White Hall, Richard (Maxine) Aten of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ronald (Rita) Aten of Taylorville; 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two children, Janice Hahn and James Walter Moffitt.

Gladys enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to Christian music. She loved spending time with her family.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Cartwright Cemetery in Pleasant Plains. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Manor Nursing Home Hair Care Fund. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.