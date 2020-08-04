Gladys Ruth Padgett, 82, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Floyd and Eva Daniel Sexton. She married Francis E. Padgett and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Jachino-Ogg (husband, Jim), and one son, Scott Padgett, both of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Corey Jachino and Eric Padgett; one granddaughter, Isabella Padgett; two great-granddaughters; one brother, Floyd (June) Sexton Jr. of Jacksonville; one sister, Helen McGarvey of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wendell Sexton.

Mrs. Padgett retired from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. She loved visiting with her family and enjoyed tending to her flowers, playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles.

A private graveside service will be held at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.