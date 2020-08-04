1/1
Gladys Ruth Padgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Ruth Padgett, 82, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Floyd and Eva Daniel Sexton. She married Francis E. Padgett and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Jachino-Ogg (husband, Jim), and one son, Scott Padgett, both of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Corey Jachino and Eric Padgett; one granddaughter, Isabella Padgett; two great-granddaughters; one brother, Floyd (June) Sexton Jr. of Jacksonville; one sister, Helen McGarvey of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wendell Sexton.

Mrs. Padgett retired from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. She loved visiting with her family and enjoyed tending to her flowers, playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles.

A private graveside service will be held at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved