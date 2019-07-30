Glenn F. "Butch" Garman, 71, of Jacksonville died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 18, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Glenn Fletcher and Alice Rose Rhoades Garman. He married Barbara Lynn Tarr on Jan. 24, 1981, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2012.
He is survived by one son, Brandon "B.J." (spouse, Sarah) Garman; one daughter, Glenna (spouse, Marshall) Prather; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Tristan, Hannah and Claire; his uncle, John L. (spouse, Jean) Rhoades; and two nieces and one nephew, Janette Rhoades, Sherry (spouse, Scott) Randolph, and John Rhoades. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and an infant son, Jason Lawrence Garman.
Mr. Garman worked for Mobil Chemical for 27 years and later for Hertzberg for 15 years. He enjoyed racing and wrestling, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved his dogs.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to P.A.W.S. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019