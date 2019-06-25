Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home 110 E. School St. Camp Point , IL 62320 (217)-593-6517 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home 110 E. School St. Camp Point , IL 62320 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home 110 E. School St. Camp Point , IL 62320 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMP POINT — Glenn R. "Mac" McGartland, 81, of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy and formerly of Camp Point died at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the veterans' home.



Born Sept. 20, 1937, in Quincy, Glenn was a son of Charles and Frieda Jurgens McGartland. He married Barbara Jane Calvo on June 11, 1961, in Mount Sterling, and she survives.



Mr. McGartland served his country in the U.S. Army, spending 18 months of a 2-year enlistment in Germany. Upon his return, he went to work for Holzgrafe Construction Co. in Quincy and then joined Moorman's Manufacturing Co. until his retirement.



Glenn loved playing ball, playing with the Camp Point "Pointers" and continuing to play at Bailey Park with local teams in the area. He was of the Methodist faith, enjoyed coon hunting and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.



Survivors in addition to his wife, Barb, include two daughters, Lori Bumgarner (Mike) of Concord and Lisa Banta of Camp Point; seven grandchildren, Karie Johnson (Justin) of Jacksonville, Kelly Bracco (Adam) of Arenzville, Alex Banta (Meghan Stapp) of Quincy, Kirby Mixer of Chapin, Sydney Banta of Quincy, Abbey Banta of Quincy, and Cooper Mixer of Concord; three great-grandchildren, Maralea, Malin and Malena; four sisters, Eileen Boden of Quincy, Carole Kuhn of Ursa, Marie Robinson of Riverton and Donna Haschemeyer (Virgil) of Camp Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Gerald, Don, Ray, Howard and Bob McGartland; and a sister, Mary Ellen Martin.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, the Rev. Sheri Renner officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund, Blessing Foundation for Hospice, or the . Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

