VIRGINIA — Glenn W. Sweatman Jr., 79, of rural Virginia died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Jacksonville, the son of Glenn W. "Joe" Sr. and Dorothy M. Ohrn Sweatman. He married Kathleen Gaines on March 26, 1961, in Jacksonville, and she survives.
He also is survived by one daughter, Brenda Sweatman Park of rural Virginia; two grandchildren, Clancy Sweatman and Chapin Sweatman, both of Easton; one brother, Ron (LouAnn) Sweatman of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children, DeWayne Sweatman and C. Annette Sweatman; and one son-in-law, Bill "Ballpark" Park.
Glenn was a 1958 graduate of Virginia High School. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and spent 20 years as an auctioneer, retiring in 2009. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs, served on the Cass County Fair Board and held memberships with the Illinois and American Hereford Associations. Glenn was a former avid fastpitch softball player, playing for the Jacksonville Redlegs and in leagues in Beardstown.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, with burial at Garner Chapel Cemetery, north of Virginia. The family will meet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Garner Chapel Cemetery, Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, or the Illinois Junior Hereford Association. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 27, 2019