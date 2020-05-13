GRIGGSVILLE — Glenual M. "Cork" Shelton, 74, of Griggsville passed away Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born July 14, 1943, in Pittsfield, the son of the late Earl Glenual Jr. and Fern Mae Cooper Shelton. He graduated from Griggsville High School and worked for Oscar Mayer for 20 years. He also owned and operated Out of Bounds for 13 years. He married Theresa Dark on July 14, 2000, and she survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Mindy (Mike) Strother of Fowler and Robin Lister of Springfield; five stepdaughters, Torri Roland of Alabama, Stacy Roach of Hannibal, Carmen (Allen) Warren of Summer Hill, Carrie (Trent) Whitaker of Bushnell and Shana (Mike) Lash of Pittsfield; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Andrea, Ryker, Maxwell, Alaina, Memphis, Justine, Dustin, Rebecca, Rilee, Ryan, Reid and Raegan; and four great-grandchildren, Elliott, Avery, Harper and Mason. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hailey. Cork loved his family and his Out of Bounds family. He enjoyed pool league play, fishing, socializing and dancing. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion and was a standout athlete when he was in school. Because of the current health situation, a private funeral will be held at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be at Griggsville Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when possible. Memorial contributions can be made to Griggsville Fire Department or Griggsville American Legion. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.