Gloria A. Standley, 94, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 24, 1926, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Newton Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Galloway Bentley. She married Charles Joseph "Joe" Standley on Aug. 25, 1947, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 1994.

She is survived by her children, Gail Eck (deceased husband, George) of Alexander, Fred (Linda) Standley of Winchester, Charles (Bonnie) Standley of Springfield, Kate Evans (deceased husband, Mark) of Jacksonville, Edward Standley of Jacksonville (Marilyn x of Springfield) and Susan Minkovich of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-stepgrandchildren; one brother, James Bentley (deceased wife, Pat) of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" and Tom Teague; her son, Dick Standley (surviving wife, Bev of Woodridge); and her sister, Mary Merris (surviving husband, Bob of Jacksonville).

Mrs. Standley graduated in 1944 from Routt High School. She worked at Elliott State Bank in Jacksonville until her marriage, at which time she spent the next 20 years of her life being a devoted wife and mother. When her youngest child started school, she went to work in the coffee shop at Norris Hospital, where she enjoyed visiting with all the patrons. When the Holy Cross Sisters left Jacksonville and Passavant Hospital took over Norris Hospital, she moved into a position with the Dietary Department in which she was responsible for making sure each patient was served the right diet. Following her retirement from Passavant Hospital, she worked with her husband and sons, Fred and Charlie, at H & R Block, where she served in many capacities until she lost her eyesight. Clients will remember her as the red-haired lady behind the counter.

She was an active member of Church of Our Saviour, where she attended daily Mass, was active in the quilting group and delivering Doorbell Dinners. She also had been a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Jacksonville Junior Women's Club and Emblem Club. Mrs. Standley met monthly to play bridge with the same group for more than 40 years. She took pride in sewing, cooking, and refinishing and upholstering furniture. She was always blessed with close friends. She developed a love of reading with the assistance from her opaque projector and information provided by JACIL.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School or Jacksonville Food Bank. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.