JERSEYVILLE — GLORIA ANN (WOOSTER) TAUL BRINES, 84, of Jerseyville died Nov. 5. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 10 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.