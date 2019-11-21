Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria E. (Cummings) Slavens Vandaveer. View Sign Service Information Funeral 2:00 PM St. Paul's United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Gloria E. Slavens Vandaveer, 79, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.She was born March 15, 1940, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of George B. and Roberta M. Cummings. She grew up in White Hall, Illinois, and graduated from North Greene High School. She obtained an English degree from Illinois College and, upon graduation, began her teaching career. She taught high school English, humanities and mass media for 16 years at Jacksonville High School. She married John H. Slavens on Aug. 11, 1962, and they made Jacksonville their home until 1978 with two sons. They also lived in New York and Texas. They moved in 1980 to Shawnee and settled into a life of work and community service. In addition to supporting and participating in numerous Mobil Chemical plant efforts and achievements, Gloria was an active leader in many civic and social organizations. They relocated in 1991 to Luxembourg, Netherlands, until they returned to the United States in 1995 and again made Shawnee home.As a 35-year resident of Shawnee, Gloria worked diligently on her interests and on the interests of the Shawnee community: The United Way, The Salvation Army , Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, Redbud Garden Club, the Shawnee Sew-n-Sews, PEO, SURGE, Shawnee Hospice, and many others. She enjoyed many "families" throughout the years, especially her Mobil and church families. She enjoyed gardening and excelled in cross-stitch, needle point and quilting, frequently working on multiple projects for months and then giving them away to family, friends and good causes. She loved traveling, reading, chocolate and her most beloved pets.She married lifelong Shawnee resident Jack Vandaveer in 2004. They enjoyed seven wonderful and fun years together, traveling and enjoying family and friends.Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Roberta Cummings; her first husband, John H. Slavens; a son, John H. Slavens II; many aunts and uncles; and her second husband, Jack Vandaveer.Survivors include a son, Robert D. Slaven of Shawnee; a brother-in-law, Howard Slavens of, Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Donna Slavens of Springfield, Illinois; Robert Neville of Hartford, Connecticut; her two stepsons from her second marriage, Rick and Gregg (Jayne) Vandaveer of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Matt (Jillian) Vandaveer, of Tulsa, Ross Vandaveer of Oklahoma City, Ben (Julie) Vandaveer of Norman, Gena Charries of Moore, Julie (Garry) Glover of Oklahoma City and Pat (Perry) Pierce of Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Sydney Vandaveer of Norman, Henry Vandaveer of Tulsa, Loren (fiancé, Austin Cookson) Glover of Oklahoma City, Rebecca (Richard) Lindsay of Pullman, Washington, Jake Pierce of Dallas, and Hannah Pierce of Oklahoma City; and great-great-grandsons, Sam Waddle of Oklahoma City and Tripp Lindsay of Pullman Washington.A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. The family has designated St. Paul's United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army as appropriate memorials. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 21, 2019

