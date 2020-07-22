1/1
Gordon Dean "Gordy" Lovekamp
1935 - 2020
BEARDSTOWN — Gordon Dean "Gordy" Lovekamp, 84, of Jacksonville and formerly of Arenzville died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Beardstown, the son of Harlan and Edna Park Lovekamp. He married Betty Campbell on June 10, 1962, in Virginia, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Deborah (husband, Mark) Morris of Jacksonville and Joseph (wife, Jennifer) Lovekamp of Concord; four grandchildren, Ian (wife, Dawn), Kayley (husband, Sam), Kyrie and Bella; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stan (wife, Imogene) Lovekamp. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Sue (deceased husband, Art) Warden.

Gordy graduated from Arenzville High School and then began working on a river tow boat. He was drafted in the United States Army and served in Germany for 2 years. Upon his return home, he continued his career on the river and retired in 2008 as a chief engineer, after 55 years of service. His boat, The Roy Mechling, was responsible for carrying the first missile to Cape Canaveral and also delivered food to New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. In his younger years he took pleasure in trail riding with his wife and friends. Gordy always enjoyed mushroom hunting and fixing things. After his retirement, he could be found visiting Reg's Auto Service in Arenzville or drinking coffee.

The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Military honors will be performed by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 at 7 p.m. Thursday at the memorial home. Private family committal will be held at a later date. Because of the current health situation, please remember to comply with social distancing guidelines and face mask recommendations. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Colwell Memorial Home
JUL
23
Service
07:00 PM
Colwell Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-1100
July 23, 2020
Worked with Gordon Many years . No Finer Person. Prayers for His Family.
JohnnD Arnold
Coworker
