WINCHESTER — Gracie J. Fearneyhough, 91, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 21, 1928, the daughter of Charles and Alice Baker Cook. She married James Weldon Fearneyhough on Oct. 7, 1951, in Jacksonville.
Surviving are her husband, Weldon Fearneyhough of Winchester; children, Janice (Jim) Bonds, Allan Fearneyhough, J.D. (Bobbi Sue) Fearneyhough and Kathy Bettis, all of Winchester, and Sara (Dave) Barger of Springfield; grandchildren, Robby Fearneyhough, Jamie (Derek) Roe, Marcy (Matt) Renner, Jenni (Brent Dunn) Bonds, Jessie (Tyler Cully) Bonds, Sierra Bettis and Kelsey (Beau) Beck; and eight great-grandchildren with one due this month. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Cook and Charles (surviving wife, Shirley) Cook.
Gracie was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester, CWF, Scott County Extension and the Porketts. She served as an election judge and assistant 4-H leader and volunteered at Passavant Area Hospital for more than 45 years.
When Gracie was younger, she enjoyed Wednesday night square dances, where she met Weldon, her husband of 68 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bunco with a group of friends. She loved trips to Florida and traveling with family. Gracie was a woman of strong faith. She was known for her angel food cake.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Carolyn Boester for the care she gave.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Thursday with family meeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Winchester EMS or Winchester First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 11, 2019