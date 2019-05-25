VIRGINIA — Gustaf D. "Bud" Nault, 69, of Virginia and formerly of Jacksonville died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Berwyn, the son of Henry Joseph and Lorraine Lindgren Nault.
Bud is survived by one son, Gustaf Richard (Tiffany) Nault of Virginia; four grandchildren, Jenna Deneen Nault, William Kay, Logan Kay and Dalton Kay; one sister, Ethel Darlene (J.T.) Francis of Cadiz, Kentucky; two brothers, Douglas (Susan) Nault of Columbus, Ohio, and David (Ed Kehoe) Lomelino of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward Carey.
Bud worked in construction for many years, remodeling many area homes. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed playing pool at Lahey's, and was an avid outdoorsman with a special love for fishing. He was loved by everyone and had many friends. Most of all, Bud cherished being a grandfather.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 10:30 a.m. June 1 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 25, 2019