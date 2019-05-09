VIRGINIA — The family of Gwen Dirks invites you to join them in a celebration of her life from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2019, for visiting hours and a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12. All services will be at her church, New Life Assembly of God, 20090 Garner Road, Virginia.
Mom laid down her earthly body on Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019. She was ready to leave her old worn-out body behind and, after a lifetime of seeking his face, finally be in the presence of God.
Our mom was the most generous and thoughtful person you could ever have the good fortune to know. She never passed up an opportunity to show a kindness to anyone she met, whether it be a meal, a ride, a bag of clothes or even a place to sleep. So many people have stories of how Gwen made a difference in their life - she taught her children and those around her by example of how to lead a servant's life.
Don and Gwen were married for 61 years and she leaves behind a bunch of us who love her and can't wait to be reunited with her in heaven. If you knew her or one of her many relatives and can't join us, please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in honor of her memory and her example.
"My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever …"
Psalm 23:26
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 9, 2019