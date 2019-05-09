Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen Dirks. View Sign Service Information Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 (217)-458-2424 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Life Assembly of God 20090 Garner Road Virginia , IL View Map Service 2:00 PM New Life Assembly of God 20090 Garner Road Virginia , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA — The family of Gwen Dirks invites you to join them in a celebration of her life from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2019, for visiting hours and a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12. All services will be at her church, New Life Assembly of God, 20090 Garner Road, Virginia.



Mom laid down her earthly body on Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019. She was ready to leave her old worn-out body behind and, after a lifetime of seeking his face, finally be in the presence of God.



Our mom was the most generous and thoughtful person you could ever have the good fortune to know. She never passed up an opportunity to show a kindness to anyone she met, whether it be a meal, a ride, a bag of clothes or even a place to sleep. So many people have stories of how Gwen made a difference in their life - she taught her children and those around her by example of how to lead a servant's life.



Don and Gwen were married for 61 years and she leaves behind a bunch of us who love her and can't wait to be reunited with her in heaven. If you knew her or one of her many relatives and can't join us, please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in honor of her memory and her example.



"My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever …"



Psalm 23:26 VIRGINIA — The family of Gwen Dirks invites you to join them in a celebration of her life from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2019, for visiting hours and a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12. All services will be at her church, New Life Assembly of God, 20090 Garner Road, Virginia.Mom laid down her earthly body on Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019. She was ready to leave her old worn-out body behind and, after a lifetime of seeking his face, finally be in the presence of God.Our mom was the most generous and thoughtful person you could ever have the good fortune to know. She never passed up an opportunity to show a kindness to anyone she met, whether it be a meal, a ride, a bag of clothes or even a place to sleep. So many people have stories of how Gwen made a difference in their life - she taught her children and those around her by example of how to lead a servant's life.Don and Gwen were married for 61 years and she leaves behind a bunch of us who love her and can't wait to be reunited with her in heaven. If you knew her or one of her many relatives and can't join us, please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in honor of her memory and her example. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close