Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 Service 6:30 PM Masonic rites Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL Funeral 11:00 AM Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627

CHANDLERVILLE — H. Maynard Harper, 98, of Chandlerville passed away at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.



He was born May 28, 1921, in Chandlerville to Dr. William Charles and Georgia Juanita (Broadbent) Harper. He married Marjorie E. Newman in Peoria on Sept. 17, 1944. She preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 1998. He later married Elaine Cary on Feb. 14, 2004, and she survives.



Mr. Harper is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Virginia; two children, Tom (JoLynn) Harper of Springfield and Carol Bedtka of Ashland; four grandchildren, Melodie (Kip) Hamilton, Tiffanie (Scott) Haak and Christopher Bedtka and Courtney Bedtka; and four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Gabriella, Mya and Spencer, all of Jacksonville, Florida. Also surviving are a son-in-law, Gary Bedka; and extended family members Wyatt and Karen Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marjorie; two brothers, Burdette and Bueford; and a sister, Beverly.



Mr. Harper was a member of Fairview Methodist Church near Chandlerville. He was a 75-year member of Chandlerville Masonic Lodge #724 AF&AM, and currently served as chaplain. He worked for Illinois Power in Havana for many years, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and spending time with his family. He was a licensed pilot for many years and owned his own airplane. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and spending time in St. Thomas and St. Maartin.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville with the Rev. Jonathan Brashear officiating. Visitation, also at the funeral home, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow the services at Chandlerville Cemetery.



