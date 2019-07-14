Hal Ray Brock, 86, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born May 14, 1933, in Wrights, the son of William and Dorothy Frasier Brock. Hal married Doris Fairfield on Nov. 23, 1956, and she survives.
Hal is also survived by one son, Steven (Marcie) Brock of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Mark (Leah) Brock of Rochester and Carrie (Matt) West of Chatham, two step-grandchildren, Shayna Stewart and Jamie Brown, both of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gale Brock of Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by one sister, Ina Jeffrey.
Hal was a foreman at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for 25 years. Following his retirement, he drove cars for Westown Ford for over 20 years. Hal and his wife enjoyed traveling.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from Noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 14, 2019