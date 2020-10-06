Haney E. Smith, 85, of Waverly died early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 11, 1935, near Pisgah, son of the late Eugene Smith and Irene Smith Richardson.

He married Pauline Hankins on Aug. 18, 1956, in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on April 3, 2018.

Surviving are his children, LuAnn Crow (husband, Stan) and Steve Smith ( wife, RaeAnn), all of Waverly; four grandchildren, Ashley Fiorito (husband, Ryne) of Chatham, Erin DeOrnellas (husband, Kyle) of Waverly, Nathan Smith (companion, Hailey Samson) of Auburn and Luke Smith (wife, Joelle) of Waverly; three great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Claire Fiorito and Caleb DeOrnellas; a brother, Gary Smith of Sacramento, California; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Cecil and Blaine Smith.

Haney was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years.

Haney loved to golf and bowl and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Illini basketball fan.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.