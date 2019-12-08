Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlow Baker Staley. View Sign Service Information Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home 2000 East Northwest Highway Arlington Heights , IL 60004 (847)-253-5423 Graveside service 10:00 AM McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery 801 19th Street West Des Moines , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harlow Baker Staley died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after living with cancer for 18 months.



He was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Modesto, the son of George Verne Staley and Ruth Elizabeth (Brown) Staley. Harlow grew up in Modesto, working in his father's hatchery and attending the school where his mother taught. He lived in Modesto until departing in 1944 to attend the



Graduating in 1948, he married his college sweetheart, Velma Lorene Carothers of Champaign. They moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where he earned a master's degree in mathematics in February 1950. His studies included courses in statistical analysis and probability. Moving to Des Moines, Iowa, he became an actuary, working at Iowa Farm Bureau. He passed the actuarial exams with the self-study methods common for actuaries at the time, completing the program in 1956. Harlow became a charter member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He also was a member of the Society of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society. He published a number of articles in their journals.



In 1955, Harlow and Lorene had their first daughter, Mary Linda. Lorene died in 1959. He married Jane Baselt in 1960, adopting Jane's daughter, Susan Jane. The following year, Ruth Ellen was born.



Serving as chief actuary for Farm Bureau in 1963, his last position was vice president and director of administration for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. in Des Moines. He worked there almost 20 years before leaving Farm Bureau to become a consulting actuary for Taylor, Ballard & Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, helping them open an office in Des Moines. From 1972 to 1976, he was a consulting actuary for Coopers and Lybrand.



Harlow and Jane moved to Northbrook in 1974. In 1976, he became an independent consultant in Chicago and also worked for Donald E. Whiting Inc., a telephone directory advertising agency based in Deerfield, until his retirement. He enjoyed working with computers at work and as a hobby. He started using punch cards in the 1950s, learning to program from IBM seminars (a whole week) and the manuals. In 1982, he wrote "Wildcatting," a game for Tandy Color Computers. In his 90s he still was using Photoshop and was a regular Facebook user. He was a photographer who was active in a local photography club.



He told others he had a keen sense of humor and brought out the best in others. He said, "How do I know? My fortune cookie told me so."



Jane Staley died in 1996 of cancer. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan Jane Lee of Des Moines, Mary Linda Staley of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, and Ruth Staley Jones of Richmond, Virginia. His two granddaughters, Krissy Lee and Tia Lee, and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Lilly, live in central Iowa. In-laws Walt and Fonda Baselt are in Champaign. In-laws Jim and Judy Jefferson are in Huntington Beach, California.



His twin sister has three sons, Michael Berbaum (wife, Katrin Maldre) of Oak Park, Kevin Berbaum (wife, Julia Lenel) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Chris Berbaum of Decatur. For many years he attended a summer college program at the



In the past 25 years he had several special friends and traveling companions who shared adventures with him, from watching turtles in the Galapagos to seeing snow falling in Maine. The group included Loretta Comeau, Tom Crocker, Phyllis Witthoeft, Madeline Sullivan, Sue Erion, Lois Bertram, the photography club, his Ann Arbor classmates, his neighbors and the Wednesday morning coffee guys.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Staley; and his four brothers and sisters, Martha, Warren, Harriet (his twin) and Jerre.



A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery, 801 19th St., W. Des Moines, Iowa. Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home in Arlington Heights is in charge of arrangements. Contact the funeral home at 847-253-5423.



