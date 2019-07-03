NEW BERLIN — Harold A. "Hak" King, 95, of New Berlin died at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Harold was born on Dec. 18, 1923, in Waverly, the son of Raymond A. and Leatha Peters King. He married Bertha A. Wieland on April 19, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield; she preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 1999.
Harold attended New Berlin High School. He was a farmer in the New Berlin area for more than 54 years. Following his retirement from farming, he went on to work at Target for 10 years. Harold was known for his quick wit and humor. He loved his family deeply and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold enjoyed teaching his grandkids about farming, talking about family history, gardening and canning vegetables. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Alice Frank of New Berlin and Doris W. McCord of Tinley Park.
He is survived by his children, Karolyn Howard (companion, Linda Lemke) of Tennessee, Harold (wife, Susan) King of Springfield and Richard (wife, Lara) of New Berlin; eight grandchildren, Kristofer (wife, Liz) Howard, Kristina Howard, Crystal (husband, Mario) Curro, Ashley (husband, David) Frenk, Megan King, Aaron King, Justin (wife, Jenny) King and Katie King; 12 great-grandchildren; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin with Elder Eldon Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to New Berlin/Island Grove EMS, P.O. Box 224, New Berlin, IL 62670. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 3, 2019