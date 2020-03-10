HAROLD BOLDT

Harold Boldt, 87, of Chapin died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

He was born May 4, 1932, near Davenport, Iowa, the son of Walter and Margaret Woehrle Boldt. He married Donna Scannell. They divorced. He married Patricia Kloepping in 1983.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia; children, Nancy (Dave) Salm and Elizabeth Murphy, all of California, James (Kathleen) Boldt of Kansas and Jonathan (Ginny) Boldt of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald (Wanda), Jerry (Bonnie) and Janet Porstmann, all of Iowa. Preceding him in death were two sons, John and Thomas Boldt; a brother, Robert; and a brother-in-law, Richard Porstmann.

Harold served as an Army tank gunner in the Korean War. He was a salesman in Iowa for Phillips 66 and for Krambeck Feed and Supply in Clinton, Iowa, and in Illinois. He managed the WR Grace plant in Morgan County before driving trucks for OTR, Transport America, Tate Cheese, Young Trucking, Burrus Seed, FS and Kent Aufdenkamp.

Harold was quick-witted, loved his family and was concerned with everyone's safety. He was a Chapin Christian Church elder emeritus, a member of Chapin Lions Club, had served on Chapin's Village Board and was a pilot.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Chapin Christian Church. The family will greet guests from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are suggested to Chapin Christian Church.