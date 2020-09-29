1/2
Harold "Keith" Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROODHOUSE — Harold "Keith" Collins, 92, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Keith was born in Patterson on April 30, 1928, to father Archie and mother Viola Collins; he was the youngest of four children. Keith was active in sports throughout his White Hall High School career.

He married Wilma Duncan on June 13, 1948, in Manchester. He is survived by a daughter, Jean (Gary) Bickmeier; grandsons, Daniel (Jeanette) Benner and Bill (Naemi) Bickmeier; and three great-grandchildren; Bradley, Joey and Anna Benner. He also had one great-great-grandchild, Savanah.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years; his brother, Archie Collins; and sisters Mildred Hart and Maybelle Collins.

Keith was employed at Gustine's Furniture Store in Jacksonville for more than 20 years before leaving to open Collins Home Furnishing in Roodhouse. Keith worked several jobs after his retirement. He was an avid Cubs fan, served on the board of Scott County Housing, served more than 30 years as a Manchester village trustee (town board) and helped found Roodhouse Lions Club. Throughout his life, Keith gave blood 165 times, totaling 20½ gallons of blood.

Keith was a man who loved God and loved his church. He was an active member of Manchester Baptist Church, serving as deacon for more than 60 years and serving as boys Sunday school teacher for 50 years. His favorite activities were any church activity (especially singing), playing with his grandkids and traveling with Wilma.

A graveside service for close family and friends will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Keith can make donations to Manchester Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
(217) 243-0444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved