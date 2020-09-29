ROODHOUSE — Harold "Keith" Collins, 92, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Keith was born in Patterson on April 30, 1928, to father Archie and mother Viola Collins; he was the youngest of four children. Keith was active in sports throughout his White Hall High School career.

He married Wilma Duncan on June 13, 1948, in Manchester. He is survived by a daughter, Jean (Gary) Bickmeier; grandsons, Daniel (Jeanette) Benner and Bill (Naemi) Bickmeier; and three great-grandchildren; Bradley, Joey and Anna Benner. He also had one great-great-grandchild, Savanah.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years; his brother, Archie Collins; and sisters Mildred Hart and Maybelle Collins.

Keith was employed at Gustine's Furniture Store in Jacksonville for more than 20 years before leaving to open Collins Home Furnishing in Roodhouse. Keith worked several jobs after his retirement. He was an avid Cubs fan, served on the board of Scott County Housing, served more than 30 years as a Manchester village trustee (town board) and helped found Roodhouse Lions Club. Throughout his life, Keith gave blood 165 times, totaling 20½ gallons of blood.

Keith was a man who loved God and loved his church. He was an active member of Manchester Baptist Church, serving as deacon for more than 60 years and serving as boys Sunday school teacher for 50 years. His favorite activities were any church activity (especially singing), playing with his grandkids and traveling with Wilma.

A graveside service for close family and friends will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Keith can make donations to Manchester Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.