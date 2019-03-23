Obituary Print Harold E. McEvers (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





He was born on May 2, 1942, in Hillview to Harold B. and Leona (Blackburn) McEvers. He married Debbie (Allen) McEvers on Sept. 14, 1996, in McClusky.



In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Seth Moore of Medora, Cathy and Mark Springman of Rockbridge, Tammy and Lance Featherstone of Greenfield and Kelly and Dave Barnes of Columbia, Missouri; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jamie McEvers of Greenfield; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law; Brenda and Larry Robinson of Winchester, Mary Jane and Jim Knox of Roodhouse and Debbie McEvers of Roodhouse; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Deanna McEvers of Greenfield.



Harold was a farmer and a member of the Masons.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora. Masonic services will be at 1 p.m. Monday with funeral services to follow at the church with the Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating. Burial will be at Witt Cemetery.



Memorial may be made to Witt Cemetery, or Greenfield FFA. BRIGHTON — Harold E. McEvers, 76, of Rockbridge passed away at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.He was born on May 2, 1942, in Hillview to Harold B. and Leona (Blackburn) McEvers. He married Debbie (Allen) McEvers on Sept. 14, 1996, in McClusky.In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Seth Moore of Medora, Cathy and Mark Springman of Rockbridge, Tammy and Lance Featherstone of Greenfield and Kelly and Dave Barnes of Columbia, Missouri; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jamie McEvers of Greenfield; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law; Brenda and Larry Robinson of Winchester, Mary Jane and Jim Knox of Roodhouse and Debbie McEvers of Roodhouse; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Deanna McEvers of Greenfield.Harold was a farmer and a member of the Masons.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Smith ; and brothers, Steven McEvers and Charlie McEvers.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora. Masonic services will be at 1 p.m. Monday with funeral services to follow at the church with the Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating. Burial will be at Witt Cemetery.Memorial may be made to Witt Cemetery, or Greenfield FFA. Funeral Home Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home

123 W Locust

Medora , IL 62063

(618) 729-3244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 23, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.