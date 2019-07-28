MOUNT STERLING - Harold (Junior) Howard Limkeman, 81, of Mount Sterling, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence. Per his request, cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling where military services will be conducted. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019