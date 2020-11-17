Harold L. Miner, 88, of Waverly died early Sunday mornin, Nov. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born March 31, 1932, in Franklin, son of the late Charles and Dorie Berndt Miner.

He first married Hazel Eldridge and she preceded him in death. He later married Eleanor Abeyta Lindly on Jan. 8, 1983, in Waverly, and she survives.

Also surviving are one son, Eugene Miner of Virden; a stepson, Dan Lindly of Auburn; three grandchildren; one sister, Margie Wilson (George) of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; sisters, Charlene Meier, Kitty Simpson, Dorothy Seaver and Garnetta Watson; and one brother, Bud Miner.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea from 1952 to 1954. He was a laborer for Illinois Central Rail for many years before his retirement.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly. Military rites will be conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Masks and social distancing will be required, as per CDC and State of Illinois guidelines. Memorials may be made to Waverly Senior Center, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.