1/1
Harold Means "Cookie" Cook
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Means "Cookie" Cook, 83, of Jacksonville died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born June 25, 1937, in Sinclair, the son of Ralph and Emily Means Cook. He married Garnet Weyl on June 30, 1965, in Peoria, and she survives.

Harold also is survived by seven children, Jeff Hannel of Atlanta, Steve (Stephanie) Hannel of Beason, Denise Cook Coats of East Moline, and Christina (the late Heath) Main, Carrie Cook, Cassie Jo (Joshua) Wilson and Shawn Harold Cook, all of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Patricia) Cook of Jacksonville; one sister, Priscilla Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Cook (surviving wife, Patricia of Jacksonville); and his twin Gerald Dean Cook.

Harold was a veteran of the United States Navy. He attended electrical schooling while enlisted and was proud to claim the second electrician's license in Jacksonville. Harold served as a fireman for the City of Jacksonville for 27 years and was a self-employed electrician for more than 50 years. He was a licensed private pilot and a member of Westfair Baptist Church and Harmony Lodge #3, A.F. & A.M.

A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved