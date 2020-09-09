Harold Means "Cookie" Cook, 83, of Jacksonville died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born June 25, 1937, in Sinclair, the son of Ralph and Emily Means Cook. He married Garnet Weyl on June 30, 1965, in Peoria, and she survives.

Harold also is survived by seven children, Jeff Hannel of Atlanta, Steve (Stephanie) Hannel of Beason, Denise Cook Coats of East Moline, and Christina (the late Heath) Main, Carrie Cook, Cassie Jo (Joshua) Wilson and Shawn Harold Cook, all of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Patricia) Cook of Jacksonville; one sister, Priscilla Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Cook (surviving wife, Patricia of Jacksonville); and his twin Gerald Dean Cook.

Harold was a veteran of the United States Navy. He attended electrical schooling while enlisted and was proud to claim the second electrician's license in Jacksonville. Harold served as a fireman for the City of Jacksonville for 27 years and was a self-employed electrician for more than 50 years. He was a licensed private pilot and a member of Westfair Baptist Church and Harmony Lodge #3, A.F. & A.M.

A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.