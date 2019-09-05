BETTENDORF, Iowa — Harold O. Jones, 100, of Springfield, Illinois, and formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Regency Healthcare Center in Springfield.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Paula) Jones of Springfield; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Brown of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and Joy (Rick) Smith of Prescott, Arizona; and a grandson, Kevin Jones of Springfield.
A celebration of Harold's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with Harold's family at McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019