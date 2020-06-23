Harold Randolph "Randy" Nobis, 72, of Arenzville died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born May 18, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Harold Louis "Newt" and June L. Ore Nobis. Randy married Karen Hendricker on June 12, 1981, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and she survives.

Randy also is survived by three children, Ryan (Jaime) Nobis of Paducah, Kentucky, and Stephanie (Jesse) Yoder and Erich (Faust) Nobis, both of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Jackson, Samson, Hope and William Yoder, and John and Luke Nobis; his mother, June Nobis of Arenzville; one sister, April (Larry) Pattie of Springfield; one brother, Rodney (Gloria) Nobis of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cori Yoder; and his father, Harold Louis "Newt" Nobis.

Randy graduated in 1966 from Triopia High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Indiana University. A self-taught gunsmith, Randy owned and operated Nobis Gun Works in Arenzville for 48 years. In addition, Randy and Karen owned and operated Hobby Horse Daycare in Jacksonville for nine years. He also worked as an advocate and social worker for the Department of Children and Family Services, operated a day treatment program in Mount Sterling and worked for Pathway Services Unlimited.

Randy was a life member of the National Rifle Association and Whitetails Unlimited, and a member of Ducks Unlimited. He volunteered as a gun dealer for countless banquets over the years. Randy was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arenzville and was proud to have been an Eagle Scout.

A public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arenzville. Because of the current pandemic, a limited number of people will be allowed inside the church and facemasks are required. A private service will be live-streamed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The link to stream the service will be available on Randy's Tribute Wall at airsman-hires.com just prior to the ceremony. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Side Door Christian Youth Center in Arenzville. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.