Lt. Col. Harold Thomas Cooney, U.S. Army (Ret.), 90, of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Springfield.
He was born March 19, 1929, in Island Grove Township, the son of Harold Anthony and Lola Mae Owen Cooney. He married Nancy Stafford on June 18, 1960, in Jacksonville and she survives.
He also is survived by two sons, Thomas Cooney Jr. of Springfield and Tracy (Doni) Cooney of Winchester; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Madison Cooney; and three sisters, Janice Meyer (surviving husband, Jim of Jacksonville), Mildred Haney and Patricia Lawless.
Mr. Cooney was a 1947 graduate of Routt High School. He then attended Illinois College for two years before attaining a Certificate of Law from La Salle University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a first lieutenant serving as a platoon leader and recon officer with the 2nd Infantry Division. While stationed in Korea, he earned a Bronze Star and the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.
Tom worked many years with his father at 400 Cab Service and Cooney Ambulance & Funeral Service Co. He then became a sergeant with the Jacksonville Police Department for three years. Following that, he began a career as a claims adjuster for Country Mutual Insurance Co., retiring after 31 years. Tom was a member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini Football. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading mystery books, listening to music and attending concerts.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the or the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 20, 2019