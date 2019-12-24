Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Wayne Baird. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Harold Wayne Baird, 90, of Winchester passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, late Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.



Harold was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Scott County, the son of the late Samuel "Nick" and Amelia Balke Baird. He married Dora Mae Shelton on May 4, 1957, in Bluffs, and she preceded him in death in 2014.



Harold graduated in 1947 from Winchester High School. He was a line foreman for IREC for 31 years. He and Dora enjoyed square dancing and traveling. He loved to be on his farm. More than anything else he cherished his time with his family.



Surviving are three of his children, Carol (Terry) Farrell of Eureka, Missouri, Peggy (Brian) Basham of Maumelle, Arkansas, and Paul (Thomasina) Baird of Winchester; his daughter-in-law, Patty Baird of Alton; his sister, Lois Hart of Manchester; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. As part of a large, extended family, he also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins and a great number of friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Baird; and a grandson.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester with burial at Blue River Cemetery in Detroit. Friends may call from noon Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS or Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.

