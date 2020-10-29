HAVANA — Harold William "Bill" Heaver, 82, of Sebring, Florida, and formerly of Havana passed away at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at AdventHealth Sebring.

He was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Havana to Harold T. and Eleanor (Kelly) Heaver. He married Gloria France on June 16, 1956, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2004. He later married Joyce Homer and she survives.

Mr. Heaver is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Sebring, Florida; four children, Debbie Lulay of North Fort Meyers, Florida, Kathleen (John) Hendricks of Jacksonville, Robin (Gary) House of Bath and William (Janice) Heaver of Pekin; stepchildren, Lynn Oswald and Sara Malantonion; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Trisha, Josh, Austin and Tanner; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria; one sister, Betty; one half-brother, Tracy; and a granddaughter, Heather.

Mr. Heaver was an active member of Havana Church of Christ for many years. He also was an active member of the Moose, Sons of American Legion, The Elks, and Heartland Church of Christ in Sebring. He loved dancing and his dog, Billy. He owned Heaver and Son Painting while working at International Harvester. After retiring from International, he was co-owner of Tri-County Sandblasting and Painting. Bill was dedicated to providing for his family and was a very hard worker all of his life.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana with Pastor Bill Boyce officiating. Burial followed at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. A luncheon at VFW Post #6408 in Havana followed the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.