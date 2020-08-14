QUINCY — Harry D. Emrick, 87, of Quincy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. The Rev. Patty Johansen will officiate. Burial will follow at Little Mountain Cemetery in Monticello, Missouri.

Friends and family are invited to Harry's Life Celebration during a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the celebration home.

Harry was born Oct. 1, 1932, in rural Valley City to Harry and Vivian Dennis Emrick.

He was married to Neva Sue Geisendorfer on Nov. 30, 1952, in Monticello, Missouri. They shared in 64 years of marriage full of love, laughter and companionship; they truly were soulmates and enjoyed every moment spent together. Neva Sue preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2017; Harry now is reunited with the love of his life.

Survivors include four children, Bradley Dale Emrick (Rodney Briggs) of Louisville, Colorado, Rebecca Sue Cramer (Susan Chlystek) of Littleton, Colorado, Todd Emrick (Tammy) of Taylor, Missouri, and Blaine Ray Emrick of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Smeltser (Gordon), Maitlan Ethan Cramer (Christina), April Diann Albert (Austin Hawkins), Spencer Raymond Emrick, Hunter Blaine Emrick, Conner Louis Emrick and Alexis Nicole Fey (Chandler); one great-grandchild, Raegan Elizabeth Cramer; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Harry was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Cramer; and one brother, Roger Emrick.

Harry earned a bachelor's degree in 1954 from what now is Western Illinois University. He went on to earn a Master of Social Science degree in education from University of Wisconsin.

Harry was a hard worker and worked many jobs throughout his life, primarily in the education field. Over the years, he was a science, math and social studies teacher at various schools in the Jacksonville area, including David Prince, Lincoln Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary and Turner Junior High, where he also was the basketball coach. He later went on to be principal of the elementary schools. Harry also developed a Junior Science Museum, where he taught classes in anthropology, archaeology and geology. At one time, he also was an adjunct professor at MacMurray College and the placement director at Culver-Stockton College. After 20 years of public school teaching and administration, Harry became vice president of the Education Division of Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville. In his later years, Harry was president of Mark Twain Media, where he also was a book publisher. He and Sue traveled to book conventions all over the country. Harry wrote a book titled "Use It or Lose It: Energizing your Memory", a book to help senior citizens keep their minds active. He also was co-founder of Elm City Rehab in Jacksonville and manager of an A&W restaurant in Hamilton with his wife.

Harry enjoyed fishing, turkey and deer hunting, flower and vegetable gardening, and playing pool. His vegetable garden boasted hardy tomatoes, green beans and peppers. He and Sue enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado, Michigan and Branson, Missouri. In their later years, they enjoyed meeting their friends often at Hy-Vee for dinner, where they all were part of the "Hy-Vee Gang". Harry was a news buff, often keeping up with current events via the newspaper and Fox News. If the TV wasn't tuned to Fox, it likely was on "Gunsmoke," "Walker Texas Ranger" or a John Wayne movie. Harry was always one to share an encouraging word and tough love when necessary, but he also was funny, witty and a great storyteller. Most of all, Harry loved and cherished his family, as well as his cat, Sunrise. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed all the family gatherings held at his home, where stories and laughter filled the house; many of these gatherings were spent on the front porch of their home on Maine Street. Harry will be sorely missed.

Harry was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading his Bible.

Pallbearers will be Maitlan Cramer, Spencer Emrick, Hunter Emrick, Conner Emrick, James Stutheit and Chandler Fey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elm City Rehab.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.