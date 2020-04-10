BEARDSTOWN — Harry J. Coufal, 89, of Beardstown died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Canton.

He was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Virginia, the son of Harry H. and Marie Gilpin Coufal. He married Evelyn Lucille Eads on Nov. 19, 1950, in Kane, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 1994.

Harry is survived by three sons, David (Debbie) Coufal of Browning, Mike (Marjorie) Coufal of Woodson and Marc (Penny) Coufal of Lewistown; eight grandchildren, David (Erica) Coufal of Astoria, Melissa Ann Coufal of Rochester, Nathan Andrew Coufal of Beardstown, Lora Barron of Florida, Cody Dana Coufal of Lewistown, Douglas Jr. Coufal of Canton, Junie Anna Marie Coufal of Cuba and Christopher Marcus of Cuba; two stepgrandchildren, Kristine Hamilton of Alsey and Casey Rae Hamilton of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gayle (Virginia) Coufal of Hillsboro. He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Coufal; and one granddaughter, Terrilyn.

Mr. Coufal was a graduate of Virginia High School and was employed for more than 40 years by CIPS before retiring. Harry was a member of Beardstown United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Methodist Men's Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting, especially mule deer and ante

lope in Wyoming.

A private graveside service will be Saturday at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Beardstown United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family may be sent to sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.