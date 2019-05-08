Harvey L. Moore, 71, of Jacksonville died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born April 9, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Charles Everett and Naoma Mae Pender Moore.
He is survived by one sister, Janis Thomson of Winchester; one brother, Vic Seivings of Jacksonville; a niece, Jamie (Jimmy) Peak of Jacksonville; a great-niece and great-nephew, Addison and Wesley Peak, both of Jacksonville; an uncle and aunt, Jerry (Sue) Pender and Zelma Peck, all of Marshfield, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, Steven Thomson of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nancy R. Moore and Anna M. Moore.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a roofer and also worked for several years at J. Capps & Sons in Jacksonville. Harvey enjoyed mushroom hunting and helping on the farm.
Cremation will be accorded. There will be no formal services. Memorials are suggested to the , c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 8, 2019