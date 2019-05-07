WHITE HALL — Harvey Lee Crain Jr., 93, of White Hall passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Alton, the son of Harvey and Dorothy Crain Sr. He married Madalyn M. Spencer and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn "Sue" (Roger) Phelps of Alton and April (Harry) Fry of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Amanda (Roz Bishop) Crain, Nicole Phelps, Samantha (Josh) Kassler, Jake Fry and Ryan (Amie) Fry; six great-grandchildren, Kaden Phelps, Peyton Alford, Izzi Kassler, Harlie Newingham, Cian Fry and Evan; and a son-in-law, Ron Martin of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Martin; a brother, Joseph Crain; and a sister, Lucille Wolff.
Harvey was a Merchant Marine veteran serving during World War II; he also was an Army veteran. He was a member of Cement Masons Union #90 as a cement finisher until his retirement at the age of 75. He enjoyed his classic cars and attending all of the local car shows, as well as his dogs.
The family will host a Celebration of Life, which will be announced at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 7, 2019