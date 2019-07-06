ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Harvey William "Bill" Hileman, 83, of East Alton and formerly of Meredosia and Pittsfield died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born May 10, 1936, in Pittsfield, the son of Garl "Jake" and Dorothy (Coultas) Hileman. Mr. Hileman served two tours with the U.S. Army.
He is survived by two sons, Travis Hileman of East Alton and Roger Hileman of Barry, six brothers and sisters, Betty Hayes of Fredericktown, Missouri, Judy Miller of Lynden, Washington, Edward (Joan) Hileman of Jerseyville, Sharon (John) Rhodes of Jacksonville, Karen (Robert) Johnson of Crete and Anita (Merle) Kennedy of Jacksonville; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Franklin E. Hileman, James L. Hileman, Gary Hileman and Donald Autrey; and a son, John Hileman.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. An online guestbook is available at paynicfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 6, 2019