Hazel Fay Gray Inman, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Waverly, the daughter of Virgil and Rosella Martin Gray. She married Lial Inman on Aug. 2, 1947, at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by one daughter, Patty (Dale) Osborne of Jacksonville; three granddaughters, Laure Hester (Lonnie Williams Jr.) of Jacksonville, Stacy (Andy) Beebe of Mesa, Arizona, and Jessica ( Nick) Stambaugh of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren, Alessia Sims (Josh Feltes) of Mesa, Arizona, Austin Sims Jr. of Jacksonville, Shawn Sims (Mary Wilson) and great-great-grandson Micky, who will be born in September, of Jacksonville, Gabby Williams of Jacksonville, Kalani (Uriah) Wilson of Texas, Isaac Beebe of Mesa, Arizona, and Tyson Stambaugh and Nicky Stambaugh, both of Jacksonville; special friend, Sue Thady Ballenger of Jacksonville; special stepgrandchildren, Adam Ehlert, Ian Stanberry, Carman Stanberry, Scott Stanberry, Beth Stanberry and Jenny Stanberry; plus many more and many great-stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Danny Inman; two brothers, Alfred Gray and Earl Gray; and one stepson, Dean Stanberry (surviving wife, Linda of Little Rock, Arkansas).

Mrs. Inman was a cook for 17 years at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. She also worked alongside her husband on their farm east of Murrayville. She was a member of Hart's Prairie Baptist Church near Franklin.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Memorials are suggested to Pilot Club of Jacksonville for brain-related disorders. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.