GREENFIELD — Hazel Lu Walden, 83, of Rockbridge died Tuesday, July 28, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Kane to Jack and Nellie (Stringer) Baker. She married Earl "Skid" Walden on Aug. 25, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2013.

Surviving are one daughter, Teri Jean (Dean) Holliday of Carlinville; two sons, Jack (Melody) of Greenfield and Sam (Theresa) of Rockbridge; six grandchildren, Michael Paul (Jennifer), Misty, Robbie, Jeffrey (Jena), Colby (Elisabeth) and Alexa, nine great-grandchildren, Devan, Nikki, Lucas, Cheyanne, McKenna, Jaret, JaLynn, Jackson and Jayla; one sister, Martha Schaaf of Jerseyville; and her beloved dog, Sonny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother-in-law, Don Schaaf.

Hazel graduated in 1954 from Jerseyville High School and was a member of Jerseyville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, writing her pen pals and doing word searches. She had several jobs but really enjoyed her years driving the senior citizens' bus in Greene County. She loved spending time at the river but most of all loved spending time with her family and following their activities.

A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield. All pandemic-related requirements of the Greene County Health Department will be enforced, including social distancing, having less than 50 people in the building at any one time and wearing face coverings. The family appreciates your understanding. A private family funeral service will be Friday with burial to follow at Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. Memorials are suggested to Witt Cemetery. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.