WHITE HALL — Hazel M. Cox Nolle, 91, of White Hall and formerly of Carrollton died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 7, 1927, in Hillview, the daughter of Herman and Nora Buchanan Walls, and was raised by a very special uncle, Ernest "Boots" Walls. She married Wilber Cox Jr. on May 28, 1944, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 1969. She later married Kenneth Nolle on Dec. 1, 1999, and they later divorced.
Hazel is survived by two sons, Larry (companion, Reva Magruder) Cox of Pearl and Danny (Michelle) Cox of Bath; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons; a great-great-grandson; and a sister.
Hazel worked various jobs around the White Hall area and then for White House Manufacturing until her retirement. She loved dancing and gardening, especially her flowers.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m Friday, March 8, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Friday until the time of the services. Memorials are suggested to the White Hall Nursing Home Alzheimer's Unit. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 7, 2019